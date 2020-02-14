The Fence Post obituary: Jack E. Leach

Jack E. Leach, 86

May 25, 1933 – Jan. 8, 2020

Lewellen, Neb.

Jack E Leach, 86 of Lewellen, Neb., passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at the Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte.

Jack was born on May 25, 1933, in Denver. His mother Pauline went to the Denver hospital to insure Jack’s safe delivery, where his father left his mother (and soon to arrive Jack) prior to deliver to return back to the farm for corn planting. Jack was raised and always lived in Garden County. Jack served his country in the Army from 1953-1954 before returning back to the farm to marry Doris Henderson on Oct. 24, 1954. Three children were born: Karen in 1956, Kathy in 1958 (who died at birth) and Kent in 1959. Jack worked at and loved his farming and ranching life. He cultivated himself and his family as he cultivated the land and tended the livestock on the Leach farmstead. In his youth, Jack grew up surrounded by cousins and spent a great amount of time exploring and creating his own adventures. Later Jack traveled and greatly enjoyed trips with Doris, family and friends. They had many enjoyable social gatherings throughout their lifetime together. His farm presence continued throughout his working and retirement years.

Jack was a caretaker of all his sphere… especially his family and the land he loved, finding joy in the little (but big) things, like a drive and noticing wildlife, crops and conditions. Jack served on the Garden County Fair Board and the Lewellen Fire Department for many years. To friends he remained honest, hard-working and fair. Jack left a legacy of the life he lived to carry us forward.

Jack is survived by his wife Doris; delighter Karen (Len) Garrison, son Kent (Crystal) Leach; six granddaughters; Heather (Joe) Nguyen, Christina (Skylar) Cawthra, Sarah (Adam) Hotchkiss, and Courtney, Madeline and Kaylee Leach; four great-grandchildren Maya and Leah Nguyen, and Aaron and Natalie Cawthra; special cousins and nieces. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Pauline and Erwin (Buck) Leach, daughter Kathy, and sister and brother-in-law Marlyss and Ivan Andreason.

Funeral services were held at the United Methodist Church in Lewellen on Jan. 11, 2020. Internment was at the Ash Hollow Cemetery, near Lewellen, overlooking land and cattle he had cared for through the years. Memorials in Jack’s name may be sent to the Lewellen Fire Department, c/o David Dymak/Fire Chief, 19911 Road 56A, Lewellen, NE 69147.