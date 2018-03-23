The Fence Post obituary: James Alonzo Hughes

James Alonzo Hughes, 84

Dec. 21, 1933 – Jan. 17, 2018

Hanna, Wyo.

James Alonzo Hughes passed away on Jan. 17, 2018, at his home in Hanna. James was born on Dec. 21, 1933, in Sumter, S.C. He graduated from Tifton High School in 1951 where he ran track and was an outstanding football player. He attended Presbyterian College and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a professional photographer and later on in his career he enjoyed photographing rodeos, teaching photography and writing short stories/articles to go along with his photos.

But most importantly to his two daughters, Susan and Nancy, he was a great father. He taught them from a young age to respect people and not "judge a book by its cover." He taught them how to respect nature and the environment, instilling in them a love for animals and nature that they still honor to this day. James was honest and trusting and enjoyed making others laugh.

He will be missed terribly but will continue to live in our hearts and memories until we meet again.