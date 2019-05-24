The Fence Post obituary: James E. Brickley

James E. Brickley, 84

Oct. 29, 1934 – May 12, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

James E. Brickley, 84, of Greeley, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at North Colorado Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 29, 1934, to Halsey and Mary (Moore) Brickley in Columbus, Mont. On Aug. 21, 1975, he married Jennie Grimes in Idaho. They resided in Helena, Mont., before moving to Greeley. Jim was a business owner and also drove a school bus for the District 6 Schools for many years. He loved his family and liked spending time with his friends at breakfast and happy hour. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports on TV, playing cards, working on crossword puzzles and reading recipes.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Brickley; daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Mankin, Priscilla (Oscar Mendoza) Brickley, and Tiffany Brickley; brothers, Don (Shirley) Brickley and Robert Brickley; grandchildren, Derek and Shawn Mankin, Anthony and Arianna Mendoza, Gabi Wachter and David Seymour.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Halsey and Mary Brickley; brothers, Jack, Phil and Richard Brickley; sisters, Patty Doely and Margaret Hinman; and granddaughter, Ashley Mankin-Seymour.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 3-6 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at The Tavern at Saint Michaels’s Square, 2918 67th Ave., Greeley.

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.

