The Fence Post obituary: JAMES E. CUNNING

JAMES E. CUNNING, 86

FEB. 26, 1931 –

OCT. 30, 2017

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ.

James "Jim" E. Cunning, 86, of Sierra Vista entered into rest on Oct. 30, 2017.

Jim was born Feb. 26, 1931, in La Junta, Colo. In his early years, Jim helped his father on the family dairy in Brighton, Colo. He attended Brighton High School and graduated in 1949. After graduation, he continued his education at the University of Colorado for two years. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1952. After serving with the Coast Guard, Jim returned to work on the farm and other farm-related ventures for several years, until he went to work for the Colorado Department of Agriculture in Delta, Colo., for the ASCS branch. He continued farming during this time as well.

In retirement, Jim and his wife moved to Arizona in 1992. He loved to travel. This included going on several cruises and a few trips to Hawaii. He loved Louis L'Amore books and western movies. Jim was a member at ELKS BPOE 1235 for 40 years and a avid Bronco fan.

He leaves his wife of 65 years, Barbara Cunning; daughters, Cheryl (Joe) Cunning-McGee of Sierra Vista; Darla (Ron) Edson of Delta; Karen (Tim) Ward of Whetstone, Ariz.; brothers, Oran (Joy) Cunning of Eastlake, Colo.; and Myron (Mabel) Cunning of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, and several great- grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Bessie Cunning; sister, Geraldine Gettman; and a daughter, Vickie Swartz.

A memorial was held in Sierra Vista at Hatfield Funeral Home on Nov. 16. Burial is scheduled at Fort Logan National Cementery in Colorado on Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. Those attending should arrive 15 minutes early to be guided with the group to the area for the ceremony.