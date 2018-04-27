The Fence Post obituary: James E. (Jim) Flowers

James E. (Jim) Flowers, 78

April 13, 1939 – April 10, 2018

Montrose, Colo.

Jim Flowers of Montrose, passed away on April 10, 2018, after a lengthy illness. Jim was born on April 13, 1939, in Montrose to Wayne and Nellie Flowers. After attending elementary school at Kinikin, and Uncompahgre, Colo., he graduated from Montrose High School in 1957. He was active in FFA and served as the Montrose chapter secretary during his senior year.

Jim married his lifetime companion, Rayma Harris, in August 1960, and they had three children, Jill, Joy and Jimmy Dean. Jim had a passion for agriculture and was an avid farmer and rancher his entire life. He graduated from auction school in 1970 and shortly after he and Rayma started their own auction company, Jim's Auction Service. They continued their auction business and opened their own sale barn in Montrose in 1983, Western Slope Livestock Auction.

They continued on this path until 2000 when they closed their sale barn. Jim couldn't stay out of the livestock auction business for long, so shortly thereafter, he became a field rep for the Salida, then Monte Vista, Colo., sale barns. In 2008, he became a field rep for the newly-opened sale barn in Loma, Colo., where he stayed on until his recent passing.

Jim and Rayma were blessed to have their family ranch on Dallas Divide and it was there that he enjoyed spending most of his time. He and Rayma would take their grandkids up to the ranch each summer for a week and many fond memories were made on those occasions. At his request, he will be laid to rest on that ranch.

Jim is survived by his lifelong love, his wife, companion, and partner in every sense, Rayma Flowers; his children, Jill (Dave) Kearns, Joy (Doug) McKnight and Jimmy Dean (April) Flowers, his siblings JoAnn (Jim) Gardner, Jerry (Vicky) Flowers, Bill (Debra) Flowers, Jack (Sandy) Flowers. In addition, a brother and sister in law Wayne and Beverly Brown and lifetime friend and co-worker Bill (Karen) Sutton. Additionally, he is survived by his pride and joy — his eight grandchildren, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces and finally the entire Western Slope Ag Community in which he proudly lived and worked.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Nellie Flowers; nephews, Larry Brown and Garrett Flowers; and great-niece, Alisha Bishop.