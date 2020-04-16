The Fence Post obituary: James Elmer Frank

James Elmer Frank, 64

June 16, 1955 – April 8, 2020

Loveland, Colo.

James Elmer Frank, 64, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 8, 2020.

He was born in Loveland, Colo., on June 16, 1955, to Elmer and Bernice (Walters) Frank.

Jim was raised on the family farm east of Loveland where he became a farmer and cattle feeder. He eventually moved to Wiggins, Colo., where he continued farming until his retirement.

Jim was an amazing, hard-working farmer who loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. He was an avid water-skier and loved fast cars and watching old western movies. Jim always knew how to have fun and his crazy antics kept his family well entertained.

Jim is survived by his sister Leigh Ann Gerk and husband Andy of Loveland; brother Scott Frank of Windsor; daughters Hannah Dohl and Emily Phillips both of Loveland; granddaughters Kolayah Ellsworth and Isabelle Marr.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Frank; sister, Margey Knievel; and granddaughter Evangeline Lee Marr.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at a later date when all his family and friends can attend safely.

