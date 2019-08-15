The Fence Post obituary: James Henry Amsbury

James Henry Amsbury, 88

Dec. 29, 1930 – Aug. 6, 2019

Mesa, Colo.

James Henry Amsbury, 88, passed away Aug. 6, 2019, on the Nichols Ranch in Mesa, Colo., where he had retired after having been a long-time employee. He was born on Dec. 29, 1930, to Gerard Taylor Amsbury, Sr. and Ruth E. (Ellis) Amsbury in Boston, Mass. He married Mary Monto in 1959 and they were inseparable until her passing in 1992.

He was an all-around hand; working cattle, haying, diesel and mechanic of any machinery, precision welder, hunter and gun enthusiast, owned many fine dogs was a cowboy and friend.

He was predeceased by both parents, brother Gerrard Taylor Amsbury Jr., sisters Eldora Marie Amsbury Staples and Eleanor Amsbury and his Mary.

He leaves behind nieces and nephews July Ellen Amsbury, Cindy Lee Amsbury Kaufman, Randy Amsbury Sr., Mark Amsbury.

Step-children Ray and Rose Wietrzykowski, Paul Bolin and sister Frances Bolin. Grandchildren Deborah Cooney, Rosa and Joe Marsillo. Joshua and Christine Wietrzykowski. And great-grandchildren Caitlin Cooney LeMaster, Christopher Orlando, Jonathan Orlando, Christopher Staton, Conner and Alexa Wietrzykowski.

Nichols family, neighbors and friends will miss his stories and love.