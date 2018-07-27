The Fence Post obituary: James L. Bristol

James L. Bristol, 90

May 29, 1928 – July 8, 2018

Berthoud, Colo.

James L. "Bud" Bristol, 90 of Berthoud, passed away peacefully at home July 8, 2018.

He was born May 29, 1928, in Berthoud to Frank W. and Hazel (Sans) Bristol.

Bud was a graduate of Berthoud High School, and served 12 years in the National Guard Reserves.

Bud married Beverly Nygren Aug. 14, 1953, in Berthoud.

The Bristol's were members of the First Presbyterian Church for 74 years.

He was inducted into and held the position of a master mason over 50 years with the Fraternal Order of Freemasons at the Longs Peak Lodge 197.

Bud directed property management and procurement for the Federal Bureau of Reclamation, and retired after 35 years in 1983. He later spent his working time farming with his son and family until 2006.

Bud enjoyed many activities including time with his wife, children and grandchildren trailer camping, hunting, boating, skiing, trap shooting with his son, following his grandson Jay's competitive trap shooting and his granddaughter Jamie's competitive diving, taking care of his home, flowers and gardens.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Lois Baldwin.

Bud is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Kevin and wife Vicki (Schneider) Bristol; daughter, Debbie and husband Daniel Coleman; grandson, Jay Bristol and his wife Karissa Aamold; and great-grandson, Evan; granddaughter, Jamie Bristol and Josh Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Bristol, Haley Lewis and Hunter Lewis; brother, Donald Bristol and wife Christine, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral service was held July 21, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church in Berthoud, followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Share condolences at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.