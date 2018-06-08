The Fence Post obituary: James N. Palen

James N. Palen, 84

Dec. 5, 1933 – May 16, 2018

Goodyear, Ariz.

James N. "Jim" Palen, age 84, passed away May 16, 2018, in Goodyear. Jim was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Scott City, Kan., one of six children. He attended school there and left home at an early age to pursue his dream of working as a cowboy. He worked for Benny Binion at the Horseshoe Club in Las Vegas for a time and later operated ranches in the northern Nevada for the Hyatt Corp. At one time, he worked as a stunt double for Clark Gable and provided livestock for the movie "The Misfits."

Jim later made his way north to Idaho where he purchased a livestock sale yard in Burley, Idaho. During this time, he owned and operated a trucking company hauling livestock in the northern area and into Canada. Jim was a licensed pilot and had rodeoed for a time. He came to Arizona some 25 years ago and purchased the 7 Lakes Ranch in the Harquahala Valley. He attended the Aguila Community Church. Jim would be remembered as a "Cowboy's Cowboy." He knew the livestock and ranching trade and was good at what he did.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, L.F. and Estelle Palen; sister, Lucille Fetcsh; and brothers, Bud Palen and Larry Palen.

He is survived by his sisters, Pat Sibbitt of Northglenn, Colo., and Karen Deslongchamp of Norman, Okla.; and a brother, Sam Palen of Belize.

Graveside services were held May 25, 2018, at the Eagle Eye Cemetery in Aguila, Ariz.

A visitation was held May 24, 2018, at the Wickenburg Funeral Home.