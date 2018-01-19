The Fence Post obituary: James Owen Lynch

James Owen Lynch, 83

March 20, 1934 – Dec. 6, 2017

Parshall, Colo.

James (Jim) Owen Lynch, 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2017, at his home near Parshall.

He was born in Salida, Kan., to Chester Raymond Lynch and Perle Anna Atkinson-Lynch. Their family included Jim, who was the only son, and seven sisters, Maxine Brown, Dorothy Bersano, Barbara Disalvo (who preceded him in death), Lucky Steig, Linda Frick, Judy Oleson and Janet DuLaigh.

Jim married his sweetheart, Lois Chase, in 1953. They had seven children, Doug (Bev) Lynch, Dana (John) Mallow, Lynette (Tim) Belt, Kerry (Chrissy) Lynch, Sandra (Jeff) McCormish, Wanda (Brad) Bingham and Brenda (who preceded him in death in 1982). Jim and Lois had 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Jim's long and adventurous life included 60 years of ranching, his infamous band, the Lynch Mob, and skiing. He was a ski instructor and patrolman at Winter Park Ski Area in the 1960s and 1970s. He started a ski club called the Grand Country Ski Club.

He did many fundraisers around the county for years. Jim packed a lot of life into his years.

He was immersed in the ranching culture and ski industry nearly all his life. He was down to earth, musically talented, worked hard, was a devout husband and a dedicated family man to seven children. For many years, Jim worked at Winter Park Ski Area on the slope maintenance and ski patrol crew.

He played music and the demand for his music grew into launching a country and western band that started the Lynch Mob. The band played for over 35 years on a regular schedule for many guest ranches, night life establishments and many private events consisting of weddings, private parties and life celebrations.

Jim also served as a volunteer on the Grand County sheriff's patrol for over 20 years, and the Middle Park Soil Conservation District for over 35 years. His life message was to "do what you say, be trustworthy and fortright." He was a pilot, pastor and continued to play music at assisted living establishments for many years.

Lois, his wife, was his first — and last — love ever, and a lifelong best friend. His other best friend was his guitar.

A life celebration was held Dec. 10, at the Fairgrounds in Kremmling, Colo. Burial will take place in June 2018 at the Grand Lake Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Jim Lynch Memorial Fund, Bank of the West, Kremmling, CO 80459.