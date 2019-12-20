The Fence Post obituary: James Robert Wilkin

James Robert Wilkin, 70

Jan. 26, 1949 – Oct. 2, 2019

Fort Lupton, Colo.

James Robert Wilkin, age 70, passed away at his residence in Fort Lupton, Colo., on Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 26, 1949, to Roy and Eva Mae (Young) Wilkin in Wray, Colo. Growing up, James attended public schools in the Keenesburg and Fort Lupton areas, later graduating from Fort Lupton High School in 1967.

For work, James worked for Manna Pro and Carnation Feed Mill for many years in addition to helping on his family’s farm which was located east of Fort Lupton. James always loved the warm summer months and enjoyed socializing with friends and family or anyone who would spark up a conversation. James was a collector of football and baseball cards, he enjoyed doing ancestry on line as well as watching trains on line. He was a square dancer, having danced with his sister and friends for some 25 years. He was known to be a man of his own opinion and will be truly missed by all of those whom had the opportunity to know him.

James is survived by his brothers, Ronald and Larry Wilkin, along with his sister Janice Wilkin. He is preceded in death by both his mother and father, Roy and Eva Mae (Young) Wilkin.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.