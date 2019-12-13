The Fence Post obituary; Janet Aileen Fogale

Janet Aileen Fogale, 77

Aug. 10, 1942 – Nov. 3, 2019

Sterling, Colo.

Janet Aileen Fogale, 77 of Sterling, Colo., passed away on Nov. 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service was held on Nov. 8, 2019, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Frank Waitley officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Creek Ranch.

Janet was born Aug. 10, 1942, in Hayden, Colo., to George Kenneth and Berenice Rebecca (Meeker) Whiteman. She graduated from high school in Hayden, Colo., and attended Colorado’s Teacher College in Greeley. Janet married Peter Fogale on Aug. 10, 1963, in Greeley, Colo., and the couple moved to Sterling and started the Cedar Creek Ranch.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Peter in 2010 son-in-law George “Pat” Gardiner and brothers, Larry and Lynn Whiteman.

Janet is survived by her daughters Valda Gardiner, Linda Niccoli and husband Justin, Loretta Peña and husband Glenn and Lorraine Foreman and husband Mark; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law Cheryl Whiteman and Marilyn Whiteman.

Contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to Hospice of the Plains in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.