The Fence Post obituary: Jason Garwood

Jason Garwood, 91

Sept. 30, 1926 – March 31, 2018

Valentine, Neb.

Jason J. Garwood was born on Sept. 30, 1926, in rural Cherry County, Nebraska, to Ernest and Rosie Kirchner Garwood. He passed away on March 31, 2018, at his home west of Valentine.

Jason attended rural school in Cherry County. and later attended Alliance High School. He entered the United States Army on Feb. 1, 1946, and was honorably discharged on May 12, 1947. After his discharge from the Army, Jason ranched in Cherry County. He married Inez L. Smith on Sept. 5, 1947. To this union, four children were born.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Inez; brothers, Earl and Dick; and sister, Ruth Thayer.

He is survived by his children, Peg Fosdick of North Platte, Neb., Donna Garwood of Valentine, Sandra Kibbe of Gardner, Kan., and Dale of Valentine; grandchildren, Stephan Garwood, Starla Kibbe, Lou Fosdick, Sean Sydow, Nikki Sydow, Steven Kibbe, Chad Fosdick, Shane Sydow; great grandchildren, Sadie and Brantley Kibbe, Tehya and Gage Fosdick; sisters, Ellen Shackelford of Lakewood, Colo., Mary Ann Lincoln of Mercer, Mo. Also surviving is Aunt Mabel of Alliance, Neb., and foster children, Karen Stover, Dena Kibbe.

Funeral services were held on April 4, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Valentine. Burial followed at the Whitman Cemetery in Whitman, Neb. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine was in charge of service arrangements.