The Fence Post obituary: Jaunita L. Bostron

Jaunita L. Bostron, 76

Aug. 28, 1941 – Jan. 1, 2018

Gilcrest, Colo.

Juanita L. Bostron, 76, of Gilcrest, passed away on January 1, 2018 in Greeley, Colo.

Juanita was born in LaSalle, Colo., to Moody and Everna (Hontz) Horseman on Aug. 28, 1941. On Oct. 26, 1957 in Gilcrest, she married the love of her life, Newton L. Bostron,

She had worked at the Weld County Hospital for 16-plus years in housekeeping, which she truly enjoyed.

Juanita was known as a wonderful person who was loved by all who knew her. She was a great mother and wife who always put her family and friends first. Juanita was a talented pianist who was self taught and could play any song by ear. She loved roses and collecting rabbits.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Newt; sons, Brian Bostron of Gilcrest, and Wayne (Jilayne) Bostron of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Tyler and Derrick Bostron; great-grandchildren, Madison and Emma Bostron; longtime friends, John and Glenda Worrell, Randy and Kay Land, and Kenny and Mary Rowe; and a large loving extended family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dennis Horseman, Connie LePore, Patty Horseman, and Little Moody Horseman.

Memorial Service will be on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at 11:00am, at First United Methodist Church, 316 Elizabeth Ave, Platteville, CO 80651.

To leave condolences with Juanita's family visit NCCcremation.com.