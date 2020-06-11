The Fence Post obituary: Jeanne Heltibridle
Jeanne Heltibridle, 77
Aug. 15, 1943 – June 4, 2020
Fowler, Colo.
Jeanne Heltibridle was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Longmont, Colo., the daughter of Robert and Muriel (Hoffmann) Montgomery. She was raised in the Longmont and Boulder area. She attended college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. There she met the love of her life, Donavon Heltibridle and they were married in March of 1963. They soon moved back to Don’s home, Grundy Center Iowa. There they had two sons, Clint in 1964 and Clay in 1967. There they trained and showed Tennessee Walking horses professionally. In 1972, they moved to Nederland, Colo., to open the J Bar D dude stable. In 1979, they left the mountains to work a dude ranch in Loveland, Colo. After leaving there in 1981, Jeanne went to work for Miller Stockman stores in Fort Collins and Denver. In 1987, Jeanne and Don packed up and bought a place near Fowler, Colo., where they still lived at Jeanne’s passing. Her passions were horses, rodeos and helping people. Her and her husband operated the J Bar D rodeo company until retirement, when they sold the company in 2005. She was involved very heavily in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association in the 1980s and 1990s.
Support Local Journalism
She was preceded death by her parents and a sister.
She is survived by her husband Donovan Heltibridle of Fowler, Colo.; and sons Clint Heltibridle of Boone, Colo., and Clay Heltibridle of Fowler; brothers David Montgomery of Laramie, Wyo., and Dean Montgomery of Aladdin, Wyo.
A celebration of life was held on June 13, 2020, at the J Bar D arena, 5 miles west of Fowler on Highway 50
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User