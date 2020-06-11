The Fence Post obituary: Jeanne Heltibridle

Jeanne Heltibridle, 77

Aug. 15, 1943 – June 4, 2020

Fowler, Colo.

Jeanne Heltibridle was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Longmont, Colo., the daughter of Robert and Muriel (Hoffmann) Montgomery. She was raised in the Longmont and Boulder area. She attended college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. There she met the love of her life, Donavon Heltibridle and they were married in March of 1963. They soon moved back to Don’s home, Grundy Center Iowa. There they had two sons, Clint in 1964 and Clay in 1967. There they trained and showed Tennessee Walking horses professionally. In 1972, they moved to Nederland, Colo., to open the J Bar D dude stable. In 1979, they left the mountains to work a dude ranch in Loveland, Colo. After leaving there in 1981, Jeanne went to work for Miller Stockman stores in Fort Collins and Denver. In 1987, Jeanne and Don packed up and bought a place near Fowler, Colo., where they still lived at Jeanne’s passing. Her passions were horses, rodeos and helping people. Her and her husband operated the J Bar D rodeo company until retirement, when they sold the company in 2005. She was involved very heavily in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association in the 1980s and 1990s.

She was preceded death by her parents and a sister.

She is survived by her husband Donovan Heltibridle of Fowler, Colo.; and sons Clint Heltibridle of Boone, Colo., and Clay Heltibridle of Fowler; brothers David Montgomery of Laramie, Wyo., and Dean Montgomery of Aladdin, Wyo.

A celebration of life was held on June 13, 2020, at the J Bar D arena, 5 miles west of Fowler on Highway 50

Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.