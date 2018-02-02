The Fence Post obituary: Jeannette Patterson

Jeannette Patterson, 74

Feb. 15, 1943 – Jan. 6, 2018

Hudson, Colo.

Jeannette Patterson, 74, of Greeley, passed away on Jan. 6, 2018. She was born in Greeley, Colo., on Feb. 15, 1943 to Phil and Martha Weber. She attended school in Brighton, Colo.

She married Roger Patterson on Feb. 1, 1962 in Brighton. They later divorced. Jeannette worked as a waitress most of her life. She worked for Dave and Beth Martin at the Pepper Pod for more than 30 years. She was very proud to work there. She was a waitress on the floor and also was a waitress for many parties at the Top of the Pod.

She formed many friendships through out her years. Not only did she love the Pepper Pod, but she loved the Town of Hudson. There, she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary, and started Jeannette's Christmas Angels, later changed to Hudson Christmas Angels. The Christmas drive was her passion, with one year providing to 75 families in the community with the help of the community and the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include Rhonda (Jay) Eachus of Brighton, Colo, Tom (Renae) Patterson of Fort Lupton, Colo, and Pete (Jody) Patterson of Walden, Colo., along with her sister, Bonnie (Jim) King of Brighton; sisters-in-law, Mary Weber of Lufkin, Texas, and Judy Weber of Erie, Colo. She also had two god daughters, Debra Moore of Bismark, N.D., and Phyllis Johnson.

She was blessed with seven grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, along with many great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Jack Weber and Larrie Weber.

Visitation was held Jan. 11, 2018. Funeral services were held Jan. 12, 2018, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, Brighton, Colo.