The Fence Post obituary: Jeffrey Alan Kroskob

Jeffrey Alan Kroskob, 58

Nov. 28, 1961 – May 9, 2020

Brush, Colo

Jeffrey Alan Kroskob, 58, of Brush, Colo., went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020, in Fort Morgan, Colo., as a result of a farming accident. He passed away in his son’s arms.

Jeff was born Nov. 28, 1961, in Fort Morgan, Colo., to Donald and Norma Kroskob. He grew up in Fort Morgan where he developed a love of farming at an early age. Jeff accepted Christ as his savior as a teenager. He graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1980. On Aug. 23, 1980, he married his high school sweetheart, Wendy Kembel. They were blessed with four children, Amberly, Alisha, Dustin and Malori.

Over the next 40 years they farmed beans, sugar beets, hay and corn, and also started doing custom work. He and his wife began expanding their operation by creating new custom farming businesses and later incorporated JW Farms. They had operations in hay grinding, baling, swathing, stacking, manure spreading, trucking and chopping. He was an incredibly hard worker, and the businesses that they created not only provided for their family, but became businesses he was able to pass on to his children.

Jeff was a man of God and his character reflected such. He believed that a handshake and a man’s word was worth more than a contract. He was the first person everyone called when they had a question or needed help with something — he was the fixer. He longed for everyone to know God, and he went out of his way to share that with them. He was patient, forgiving, and so incredibly ornery. His quick wit, sarcasm, joking and teasing kept everyone on their toes. If he teased you, he loved you. Jeff was a family man, his entire family meant the world to him. He took care of everyone — his wife, his children, his parents. His absolute pride and joy were his 10 grandkids. He loved having them ride in the tractors with him, spoiling them with ice cream, Ranger rides, family vacations, dropping doughnuts at their homes for breakfast, and watching cartoons with him on his favorite chair. He loved the life he and Wendy had built.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy; his daughter, Alisha Reynolds and her husband, Spike; his son, Dustin Kroskob, and his wife, Courtney; and his daughter, Malori Rudnik; his 10 grandchildren that he loved more than life itself, Kasen, Jaxen, Brailey, Breksten, Maddex, Hadleigh, Emalynn, Deklen (Ducky), Kadence, and Rahlie; and his parents Donald and Norma Kroskob; his sister, Sherri Betcher, and her husband, Eugene; his brothers, Tim Kroskob and Craig Kroskob, and his wife, Lisa; and his sister, Diane Schulte, and her husband, Keith, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loved family members.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amberly Kroskob; and granddaughter, Azalee Rudnik.

Funeral services were held on May 15 at Platte Valley Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. Graveside services followed at Brush Memorial Cemetery.

If you would like to share a special memory or story of Jeff please write it down and email it to jwkroskob@hotmail.com. They would love to have these to read in the coming days.

Memorial donations can be made in Jeff’s name to Platte Valley Baptist Church.