The Fence Post obituary: Jeffrey Ray Gould

Jeffrey Ray Gould, 31

May 8, 1987 – June 2, 2018

Northern Colorado

Jeffrey Ray Gould, 31, died in an automobile accident on June 2, 2018.

He was born in Boulder, Colo., on May 8, 1987, to Dennis Gould and Jackie (DeSousa) Gould. Jeff was the oldest of three adventurous boys and a lifelong northern Colorado resident.

Jeff was proud to be part of a huge sixth-generation Boulder County family and loved growing up in the country. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School, and graduated from Berthoud High School in 2005. He was active in the Longmont Children's Chorale, and the Berthoud High Show Choir, traveling throughout the country for performances for both. He was active in 4-H, showing cattle, and also tried his hand at cake decorating where his project was accepted to be exhibited at the Colorado State Fair. He remained active in the Boulder County Fair, managing the Bucket Calf Show that was originally started by the Gould family.

Jeff served his community as a volunteer firefighter and loved helping others. Jeff was employed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Fort Lupton region, but spent the winter months in Summit County where he helped maintain Vail Pass.

One of Jeff's proudest moments was in 2010, when he was blessed with the birth of his son Adam Jacek Gould. Jeff married Haley Deese on Jan. 2, 2015, and together they welcomed their son Brantley Grand. Jeff loved being a dad to his active little boys.

Jeff is preceded in death by his grandfather Lee (Bud) Gould, and "Grammy" Peggy Deese.

He is survived by: Wife Haley, sons Adam and Brantley, parents Dennis and Jackie, brothers Jacob (Shelby) and Joe (Ali), nieces Payton and Cora. Grandparents Myrna Gould, and Rudy and Teresa DeSousa. In-laws: Jeff Deese (Charlotte), Syndy Deese (Becky), Lauren and John Hangge, LB and Franny Hood. He is also survived by dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom he was proud of and loved very much.

Jeff's family and friends will foster his spirit, sense of humor, commitment to family and love of Colorado through his precious sons.

A celebration of Jeff's life was held at LifeBridge Christian Church on June 10. He was laid to rest next to his Grandpa Gould.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeff Gould Memorial Fund, c/o Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, for his son's future educational needs. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.