The Fence Post obituary: Jennifer Lynne Markham Schlagel

Jennifer Lynne Markham Schlagel, 48

July 25, 1971 – Jan. 17, 2020

Berthoud, Colo.

Jennifer Lynne Markham Schlagel, 48, of Berthoud, Colo., passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.

Jennifer was born July 25, 1971, in Loveland, Colo., to proud parents Bill and Elizabeth Markham of Berthoud. She grew up learning and loving farm life and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, Colo., in 1989. She attended Adams State College and earned a bachelor’s in psychology. Education was very important to Jennifer. She continued on to Colorado State University where she earned her bachelor’s in agricultural education and a master’s degree in agriculture. She loved teaching and learning. She started her teaching career in Cedaredge, Colo., as an ag teacher and FFA advisor for four years. She left the education field for a year before ending up at Bill Reed Middle School in Loveland, where she enjoyed teaching for 19 years until she became sick.

She met the love of her life, Bruce Schlagel, and they were married Sept. 16, 2000. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Anna (16) and Cate (14), who kept her very busy. In her short time here, she loved working with and showing cattle, working on their family farm, traveling, playing and coaching volleyball, golf, attending concerts, hanging out at the pool and spending time with family and friends — simply living life to the fullest. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, friend, listener — always the first to offer help of any kind. She was active with the Larimer county 4-H program and was instrumental in starting up the Thompson Valley FFA program. She was very proud of the agricultural programs locally and supported any way she could, right up to the end. She lost her battle with Leukemia on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

She is survived and missed by her husband of 19 years, Bruce Schlagel of Berthoud; two daughters, Anna and Cate; parents, Bill and Elizabeth Markham of Berthoud; one brother, Brett (Christina) Markham of Berthoud; mother-in-law, Betty Schlagel of Longmont; brothers-in-law, John (Joan) Schlagel of Longmont, Paul (Vicki) Schlagel of Longmont, and Keith (Sue) Schlagel of Longmont; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who became family.

She is preceded in death by father-in-law, Harry Schlagel; grandparents, William and Arvilla Fabrizius, and Willard and Betty Markham.

She will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Jennifer’s Life was held on Jan. 25, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 815 16th St., Loveland, CO 80538.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jennifer Schlagel Memorial Fund or Brent’s Place, in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St., Longmont, CO 80501.