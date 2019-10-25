The Fence Post obituary: Jerome Paul Throckmorton

Jerome Paul Throckmorton, Sr., 78

Oct. 9, 1940 – Sept. 14, 2019

Longmont, Colo.

Jerome Paul Throckmorton, Sr., 78, of Longmont, Colo., died on Sept. 14, 2019. He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Brighton, Colo., son of the late Fred S. and Pauline J. (Swoboda) Throckmorton. He attended Brighton public schools where he was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and the mixed choir. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1958. Jerome married Jacqueline E. Schwab on Oct. 10, 1959. They moved to the Longmont area in 1969 from Brighton. He worked several jobs which included working for a dryland farmer, gas station, lumber yard and a hardware store before starting a 30-year career as a lab technician for IBM & Lexmark in Boulder, Colo. He enjoyed his retirement from 1996, but that didn’t stop him from being busy ever since. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was a member of the Longmont Moose Club. He enjoyed helping and watching his grandchildren play sports, show livestock and excel in academics. He liked traveling and spending time with friends in South Padre Island, Texas, along with helping in the Watkins booth at National Western Stock Show in Denver. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred A. Throckmorton. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline E. Throckmorton; son, Jerome Paul Throckmorton, Jr. (Carol) of LaSalle, Colo.; daughter, Janet Lea Throckmorton Waddle (Brad) of Pine Bluffs, Wyo.; grandchildren, Erin M. Throckmorton, Ryan D. Throckmorton, both of LaSalle, Dustin K. Waddle and fiancé, Shaunda, and her son, Blaine, of Cheyenne, Wyo., Dexter L. Waddle and friend, Corina, of Cheyenne. He is also survived by his niece, Deb Throckmorton of California; and nephew, Doug Throckmorton and family of Arizona. A graveside committal was held on Sept. 26 at Foothills Gardens of Memory followed by a reception at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made in Jerome’s memory to Weld County Meat Goat Breeders, P.O. Box 92, Kersey, CO 80644. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.