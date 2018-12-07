The Fence Post obituary: Jerry Alan Brown

Jerry Alan Brown, 71

May 29, 1947 – Nov. 22, 2018

Bridgeport, Neb.

Jerry Alan Brown, 71, of Bridgeport passed away on Nov. 22, 2018 near Fort Collins, Colo.

Jerry was born May 29, 1947, in Wray, Colo., to Eldon and Maxine (Byerly) Brown. He attended grade school in Weldona, Colo. The family moved to Wellington, Colo., where he attended high school. Jerry worked various jobs before volunteering for the draft. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1969. Jerry was point man in his platoon and served on the frontline in Vietnam. He was wounded in action and received three Purple Hearts for his service to his country.

Jerry married Verna Anderson on Jan. 19, 1969, in Fort Collins. The couple made their home in Colorado, moved to Centennial, Wyo., in 1970, back to Wellington and finally to Bridgeport in 1992 where they purchased the family farm northeast of Bridgeport. Jerry loved farming and raising livestock.

Jerry served as the commander of the Wellington VFW for several years and was a member of the Morrill County Sheriff's Posse. Jerry is survived by his wife, Verna; sister, Shirley (John) Schuh of Fort Collins, Colo.; sons, Jerry Lee "Jake" (Rebecca) Brown of Lyman, Neb., and Shane (Ruth) Brown of Bridgeport; daughter, Wendy Brown of Bayard, Neb.; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Helen Brown; and son, Lance Brown.

His visitation was held Nov. 29 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Per his wishes, cremation followed and A Celebration of Life service was held on Dec. 1, 2018, at Bridgeport Community Church with Darren Emerick officiating. The Morrill County Sheriff's Posse and the Bridgeport Sons of The American Legion rendered honors. Memorials may be given to Veterans & Military Families Emergency Relief, PO Box 461, Scb. NE 69363. Online condolences may be left at http://www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.