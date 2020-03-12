The Fence Post obituary: Jerry Schmidt

Jerry Schmidt, 85

Sept. 8, 1934 – March 1, 2020

Monte Vista, Colo.

When Jerry Schmidt passed away on March 1, 2020, at the age of 85, due to autoimmune liver disease, our world lost a truly wonderful and kind person. Born on Sept. 8, 1934, in Santa Rita, Texas, Jerry was the second of eight daughters born to Joe and Elizabeth Christesson. Her father worked in the oil and gas industry which required frequent relocation of the family. By the time Jerry had graduated, she attended over 15 schools and ultimately ended up in Colorado where she spent the rest of her years. Jerry adored her family; she maintained close relationships with all of her sisters and grieved deeply when her beloved parents passed away.

Jerry met her husband Louis Schmidt at a rodeo in Fort Morgan, Colo., where Louis was competing in the calf roping division. They married on April 17, 1955, in Fort Morgan where they spent their first two years as a family. Jerry and Louis then moved to Brush, Colo., for a short while before settling on a wonderful ranch 20 miles east of Walsenburg, called Turkey Ridge. In 1973, the family moved back to Brush, Colo., and made their final move in 1976 to the San Luis Valley.

Jerry and Louis enjoyed taking care of Jerry’s younger sisters during their summer breaks. Many wonderful memories were made during those summers. Jerry always had a huge heart and so much love for them, as they did for her. Not only did all her sisters love her dearly, their husbands loved her too! In the final months of her life, many of Jerry’s sisters stood by and took care of her 24 hours a day. Their laughter brightened her soul and kept her happy right to the end.

Louis and Jerry had four children while living in Walsenburg; Minda Witt 1960, J.D. Schmidt 1962, Beth Sipes 1964 and Larry Schmidt 1965. Jerry raised her kids with joy and love. They miss her deeply and will cherish wonderful, lifelong memories of their mother.

Jerry’s greatest joy was being an amazing partner to Louis Schmidt and a loving mother to her four children. She was a wonderful ranch wife, not only taking care of the home, but running the operations of the ranch. Jerry also participated in the outdoor chores including running the swather and cutting many acres of alfalfa hay as well as taking care of many sheep, cattle and horses.

Aside from helping run the ranch, Jerry worked for the Monte Vista Journal selling advertising during the 1980s and 1990s. She enjoyed her job and built a strong community with all the people she met. She thoughtfully made meals for anyone in distress. She always had food on hand to prepare a casserole, jello salad (orange with mandarin oranges or lime with pears), a vegetable and a cake. Many people were touched by her thoughtfulness when life was not kind.

The Schmidt family attended church at the Church of Christ in all the communities they lived in. Jerry was well loved by all at Central Church of Christ from 1976 until 2020. She is famous for making her homemade cream cheese mints for weddings, baby showers and other church get-togethers.

Jerry is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Minda Witt and grandson John Schmidt. Jerry and Louis were devastated by the early loss of John and Minda. They were both extremely compassionate and generous people. She is survived by her husband Louis, her sons J.D. (Carla) of Monte Vista, Larry (Audrey) of La Jara and daughter Beth (Les) of Berthoud; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Ginger Lee, Judy Moomey, Dee Barnes, Ethel Nugent, Libby Barnes, Debby Sawyer and Rhonda Attaway. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Helen Tormohlen. Jerry leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and an abundance of dear friends.

A memorial service was held March 6, 2020, at the Central Church of Christ in Monte Vista, Colo. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jerry to the Central Church of Christ.

Arrangements are in care of Rogers Family Mortuary in Monte Vista. To leave online condolences for Jerry’s family please visit http://www.RogersFunerals.com.