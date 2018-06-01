The Fence Post obituary: Jerry T. Bohn

Jerry T. Bohn, 73

May 31, 1944 – Dec. 25, 2017

San Diego, Calif.

Jerry T. Bohn, 73, son of a former Colorado state senator, passed away on Christmas morning in San Diego. The cause of death was esophageal cancer. Jerry was born in 1944 to Eddie and Jane Bohn, of the Pig 'N Whistle on West Colfax in Denver. Jerry, like his father, who won 63 professional fights, losing one and having one drawm boxed in the New Elks, Golden Gloves tournament and won the light heavyweight championship. He was also on the professional wrestling circuit where he did quite well. He was a graduate of Regis Jesuit High School, Mesa Junior College and Western State College, majoring in geology. He played football for all three schools. Jerry was anexcellent student, skier, big game hunter, hiker and fisherman.

As a geoligist, he combed the Rocky Mountains and Alaska for gold, silver and oil. He also had several secret places for finding semi-precious stones. Jerry was injured in an automobile accident in 1987, causing severe brain damage, and never recovered. He spent five months at Craig Hospital in Englewood and a year at Brown Hospital in Austin, Texas. From that point on, Jerry was plagued with the demons of alcohol and marijuana.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Janet, who both died in 1990; his great niece and nephew, twins JJ and Bradley Bohn.

He is survived by his brother, Eddie "Punch" Bohn (Carol) of Denver, his nephew, Bill (Susan_ Bohn of Austin, Texas and their two sons, Brice and Brooks.

There will be a Catholic memorial service at 1 p.m., and celebration of life on Jerry's 74th birthday on May 31, 2018 at Lake Carol Ann, 5880 Lowell Blvd., Denver. A private internment at a later date will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, please give donations in Jerry's name to Craig Hospital, 3425 S. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO 80133 or Regis Jesuit High School, 6400 S. Lewiston Way, Aurora, CO 80016. Educate your loved ones. A precious mind can so easily be taken from you.