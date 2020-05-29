The Fence Post obituary: Jim Hobbs

Jim Hobbs, 83

March 18, 1937 – May 21, 2020

Boulder, Colo.

Jim Hobbs, 83, of Boulder, Colo., passed peacefully in his sleep at home after a three-day turkey hunt.

He was a cherished family man, avid outdoorsman and a true cowboy. Born at the Monarch Mine (Louisville, Colo.) March 18, 1937, to Robert Hobbs and Blanche (Luker) Hobbs, he was the oldest of four siblings. Raised in the times after the Great Depression, he learned the value and necessity of hard work. Working on his family’s farm east of Eastlake, Colo., from a very early age, instilled a livestock and farming background he used his entire life. Graduating from Adams City High School in 1955, he married the love of his life Evelyn Eppinger in 1958 in Denver. Together they raised two sons, Jesse (1960) and J. Frank (1961) first in Eastlake and then on to the Troublesome east of Kremmling, Colo., before finally settling at their current residence north of Boulder. Jim thoroughly enjoyed watching and coaching his sons in their school sports activities and especially both of their rodeo careers. His love of the outdoors, fishing and hunting were paramount in his life. Turkey hunting and the yearly elk hunt on Troublesome Creek were two passions he pursued and loved to share stories of to most anyone he met. After a few various jobs he spent 30 great years working for the Public Service Company of Colorado as a lineman, retiring in 1994. Probably his greatest achievement in life was his cow herd he put together starting with one cow and the purchase of his beloved 27 Mile Ranch south of Brush, Colo. Many great years of raising calves and riding good horses at the ranch made his life very fulfilling. He was a huge NASCAR and Pro Rodeo fan as well. Jim was a former 4-H leader, scout leader, member of the Antique Bottle Collectors of Colorado and a life member of the NRA. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Evie, sons Jesse (Chris) Hobbs of Pueblo, Colo., J. Frank Hobbs of Keenesburg, Colo., and grandson Casey Hobbs of Pueblo.

Brothers Gary Hobbs of Eastlake, Dale (Kay) Hobbs of Lochbuie, Colo., and sister Janette (Ed) Riggans of Thornton, Colo., and several nephews and nieces.

Per his request he has been cremated and no service will be held.

Jim and the family also request no memorial contributions.

A private, family service will be held at a later date.

Rest in peace Great Cowboy.