The Fence Post obituary: Jimmie Lee Applegarth

Jimmie Lee Applegarth

Dec. 8, 1937 – April 7, 2019

Hyannis, Neb.

Jimmie Lee Applegarth passed away at home in Hyannis, Neb., on April 7, 2019. Jim was born on Dec. 8, 1937, in Hyannis to Grace Louise (Taylor) and William Theodore Applegarth.

After graduation from Hyannis High School in 1956, Jim joined the Navy. On Oct. 29, 1960, he married Sharon Sue Hunzicker at the Episcopal Church in Alliance, Neb. They made their first home in Lake Hurst, N.J., as Jim was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. After his honorable discharge in the fall of 1962, they moved back to the Taylor Family Ranch northeast of Whitman, Neb., which he operated in partnership with his brother Bob. Then in the fall of 1972, Jim and Sherry bought the Sandhills Tack Shop, which they owned and operated until 1978. Jim worked for the Monahan Cattle Company on and off for 25 years as well as various other ranches. After retiring from ranching at age 62 he worked as brand inspector for several years. During his life, he was a member of the Hyannis Volunteer Fire Department, the Veterans Service Commission, a member of the American Legion, 4-H Leader for several years, and served on Vestry for Calvary Episcopal Church until his passing.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob and sister-in-law Winnie Applegarth.

Jim leaves behind his loving wife Sherry of 58 years, daughter Jeannie (Lawrence) Schufeldt, son Greg (Wendy) Applegarth, three granddaughters, Danae Schufeldt, Krista (Nathan) Gamble, and Erica Schufeldt and great-grandson Grayson Gamble.

Jim will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Memorial services were held on April 15, 2019, at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Hyannis, Neb., with Father Coke McClure and Deacon Cheryl Harris officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will be in the Hyannis Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hyannis Fire Department or church of donor's choice.