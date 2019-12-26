The Fence Post obituary: Jimmie Nell Meinzer

Jimmie Nell Meinzer, 89

June 23, 1930 – Dec. 11, 2019

Ellicott, Colo.

Jimmie Nell (Rutherford) Meinzer of Ellicott, Colo., passed away Dec. 11, 2019, in the comfort of her home at the age of 89. The second of four daughters of James and Goldie (Icenogle) Rutherford, she was born June 23, 1930, in Prairie Grove, Ark. In June of 1942, her family moved to Stonington, Colo., in Baca County and during her lifetime she lived in every state west of the Mississippi. In her teens, her family lived in California and she worked every Saturday and vacations picking oranges, strawberries, peaches, and apricots and in 1948, her family returned to Colorado.

While attending school in Stonington, Colo., she met James Elbert Henderson. They were married July 15, 1947, in Clayton, N.Mex. While living near Stonington their first daughter Merle Sue was born, in the nearest hospital, located in Elkhart, Kan. In their early marriage, they lived and worked on the family farm, raising pigs, and selling milk from their cows. She learned the values of hard work from her parents, which served her well during the summer of 1950 when she managed a kitchen and fed up to 30 hired men three meals a day. She was 21 years old. In 1951, she gave birth to her second daughter, Glenda Rae, in Walsh, Colo., in the home of Mrs. Troutman.

She and James accepted Jesus as their savior in November of 1952 and were deeply faithful to Christ and raised their daughters with that faith. When their daughters were small, they worked on the gas pipeline and they moved frequently. The girls never attended any one school more than six months until they settled in Simla, Colo.

In 1969, her husband, James died at 40 years old from a heart attack. She worked to ensure that the family propane business was successful, which they had opened in Simla in 1960.

She found love again with Edward Lee Meinzer, a young, widowed local rancher. Introduced to him by her daughters, their relationship was a perfect match. They were married on Dec. 1, 1971, at the Pikes Peak Methodist Church in Colorado Springs. During their marriage, they traveled frequently and loved a good adventure. They enjoyed the company of neighbors and friends and could be found hosting a card game night at their house, playing Fast Track or Skip-bo.

Jimmie and Lee lived on their ranch at Truckton, Colo., until 1999, when they decided to move to Ellicott, near family. She went to be with the Lord while sleeping in the comfort of her home, which is what she always said she’d want when the time came.

Jimmie was loved dearly by her family and was looking forward to being a great-great-grandma again with the upcoming birth of Violet Aubrey Miller.

Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Goldie Rutherford; her first husband, James; her sisters, Billie Beth Hetrick and Laura Rae “Happy” Dillon, and son-in-law, James Richard Handle.

Jimmie is survived by her loving husband, Edward Lee Meinzer of Ellicott. Her daughters, Merle Sue (James) Handle of Ellicott, Glenda Rae (Wayne) Shade of Limon. Her sister, Wynema (Emmett) Henderson; and grandchildren, Rhonda Sue Gillis (Danny) of Ellicott, Justin Ray Jackson of Simla, and Dawneen Rae Banks (Mike) of Greeley, and Leslie A. Willoughby (Trey) of DeForest, Wis., and Kristina “Krissy” Annette (Jason) Nall of Apache Junction, Ariz. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, twins, Christofer James Gillis and Shelby Dawn Miller (Kyle), both of Ellicott. Ashlynne Banks Washam (Michael) of Winter Springs, Fla., Joslyn Delaney Jackson of Colorado Springs, Justice and Chinaera Willoughby of DeForest, Collin Michael Banks and Kenleigh Attysen Banks, both of Greeley, and Kamberlei, Tyler and Peyton of Arizona. And great-great granddaughters, Peyton Marie Gillis and Violet Aubrey Miller.

The funeral service was held Dec. 17, 2019, at The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 E. Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs.

Interment was at Evergreen Cemetery (1005 Hancock Expressway.). Cards can be mailed to Lee Meinzer, 25190 Impala Circle, Calhan, CO 80808.