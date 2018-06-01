The Fence Post Obituary: Jimmy Wayne Musser

Jimmy Wayne Musser, 85

Nov. 25, 1932 – May 20, 2018

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Jimmy Wayne Musser, 85, longtime area resident, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan.

He was born Nov. 25, 1932, to Henry and Thelma (Widener) Musser.

Jimmy married Winona Holly in Colorado.

He was a member of the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church in Goodrich and farmed in the Weldon Valley.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting, his firearms, and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He was also a member of the Morgan County Democrats.

Survivors include his wife, Winona; sons, Kendal Musser (Diane) of Meeker, Colo.; Douglas Musser (Nancy) of Milliken, Colo.; Timothy Musser (Cindy) of Weldona, Colo.; and Steward Musser also of Weldona; sisters, Pauline Sorensen of Las Cruces, N.M., and Betty Marshall of Wray, Colo. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services were held June 1, 2018, at the United Presbyterian Church in Fort Morgan.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter, at 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203-4405.