The Fence Post obituary: Jo Anne Snyder

Jo Anne Snyder, 80

Dec. 27, 1937 — July 9, 2018

Norwood, Colo.

Jo Anne Snyder, age 80, of Norwood, took the Lords hand when he called her home the morning of July 9 in the comfort of her own home. Born to John Myron Hills and Dorthy Isabel (McKeever) Hills on Dec. 27, 1937, in the Telluride Hospital. She lived in Norwood her entire life, leaving only for a short while to attend college at Mesa State College in Grand Junction where she studied accounting/business for a year.

On Feb. 16, 1958, she married the love of her life, Terry Snyder. Together for 54 years they built a family and a ranch working side by side to raise children, sheep and cows. Family was the most important thing to Jo Anne. She was the happiest when she was chasing grand kids around or hosting some sort of family gathering. A very active and passionate member of the Colorado Wood Growers, Colorado Farm Bureau, Ute Trail Study Club, Lone Cone Republican Women, Norwood Historical Society and the Grange. All of these associations held a very special place in her life. Jo Anne held God and country close to her heart. She was also involved in local politics and believed in making change where you can and believing in a cause greater than yourself.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers. Surviving family members include her sons, Steve (Jodie) Snyder of Norwood and Todd (Joyce) Snyder of Redvale; daughters, Terri (Ray) Moureaux and Jackie Thompson; sister, Faye Stanton of Falon, Nev., and brother Jack Hills of Norwood; grandchildren, Rachel (Kevin) Gard, Sarah (Luke) Holguin, Chase (Lisha) Snyder, Shelley (Michael) Donnellon, Tera (Brandon) Alexander, Tyrell (Abby) Thompson, Nathan (Ashley) Lamers, Landon (Heather) Snyder, Talon Thomson, Brenden Snyder, Amie (Sean) McGee, Natalie Moureaux and 23 great-grandchildren.

Any donations that would like to be made, can be sent to the Ute Trail Study Club: Ute Trail Study Club Care of Thelma Archer, Redvale CO, 81431. Arrangements were under the care of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory.