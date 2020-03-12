The Fence Post obituary: JoAnn F. Pettinger

JoAnn F. Pettinger, 80

Sept. 18, 1939 – Feb. 29, 2020

Brighton, Colo.

JoAnn F. Pettinger, age 80, passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020, at Grace Point Care Center in Greeley, Colo. She was born on Sept. 18, 1939, in Denver to Alex and Mary (Kreutzer) Roth and graduated from Brighton High School in 1957. She married Len D. Pettinger that same year, which was also in Brighton, Colo.

JoAnn, a lifetime resident of the Brighton area, attended both St. William and St. Augustine Catholic Churches. She loved to work in her beautiful garden, enjoyed bowling and playing bunco, preparing meals and making sure everyone always had a good time when coming over to visit, but most of all she loved being a farm mom. Her hospitality and graciousness went above and beyond expectations as she always enjoyed hosting Sunday breakfasts for family and friends whom absolutely meant the world to her.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Len Pettinger, Brighton; children: Dick (Lisa) Pettinger, Eaton, Colo., Dianne (Joe) Trujillo, Greeley, Rory (Dawn) Pettinger, Fort Lupton, Colo., Michelle (Dallas) Miller, Frederick, Colo., Roxanne (Tom) Lang, Brighton, and Jack (Ginnissa) Pettinger, Brighton; along with 10 siblings: Robert Roth, North Carolina, Bill (Dee) Roth, Greeley, Richard (Karren) Roth, Greeley, Chuck (Terri) Roth, Calif., Alex Roth, Greeley, Duane Roth, Greeley, RoseMary (Bill) Thomas, Greeley, Barbara (David) McArthur, Washington, Janet (Bob) Winter, Ault, Colo., and Carol Smith, Greeley; as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both parents, Alex and Mary Roth; and a brother, Jim, who passed away in 2019.

Visitation was held on March 4, 2020, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., in Brighton. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. William Catholic Church, in Fort Lupton on March 5, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in JoAnn’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 204B, Denver, CO 80222; or online at https://parkinsonrockies.org/.