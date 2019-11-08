The Fence Post obituary: Jobe “Josh” J. Ramey

Jobe “Josh” J. Ramey, 95

Feb. 23, 1924 – Oct. 30, 2019

Castle Rock, Colo.

Jobe J. Ramey, known as Josh, passed away at Valley View Villa on Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born on Feb. 23, 1924, to Jobe and Ethel Ramey in Chardon, Kan. They lived on a farm and he attended a one-room country school called Sappa View, because you could see the winding Sappa Creek from the school yard. Josh and his older brother RG would walk or ride double on old “Kit” to school. They would slide off the horse with their gallon syrup can full of their lunch and Kit would gallop back home.

His mother died in 1934, during the dust bowl and depression days, so in a few years they moved to Colorado. They settled in the Elizabeth area. Josh and his dad farmed wheat and ran cattle.

He married the neighbor’s daughter, Ruby Wolfe, on June 22, 1947. Their first born, Connie was born in 1950, where they lived in a little house without indoor plumbing and electricity. The winter of 1957, they purchased the Wolfe family farm. Two more children followed, Stan and Twyla. He enjoyed raising wheat and tending to the cattle.

The winter time you would find him first as a mechanic and later in the Castle Rock grocery store. He loved visiting with all the customers as he stocked the shelves. He was involved with the Cattlemen’s Association and the founding of the Elbert county weed district.

They retired from the farm and moved to Fort Morgan in 1995.

He is survived by children Stan (Crystal) Ramey of Fort Morgan, Twyla (Leo) Rusan of Fairplay, son-in-law Gary Nelson of Sterling, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Aurelia Wolfe and many nieces and nephews and many friends.

Preceded in death by parents, wife Ruby, his daughter Connie Nelson, two sisters, Lucille Gilliland, Lohraine Tyson and brother RG Ramey.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 6, 2019, at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Inurnment followed in Serenity Falls Columbarium.