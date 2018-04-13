The Fence Post obituary: John A. Lansberry

John A. Lansberry, Jr., 79

Feb. 13, 1938 – Jan. 21, 2018

Veteran, Wyo.

John A. Lansberry, Jr., 79, passed away Jan. 21, 2018.

John was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Curwensvill, Penn., the son of Anna Lydia (Kanouff) Lansberry. He attended school in Clearfield, Penn., and graduated in 1958. John married Joyce Marie Shively on Oct. 9, 1960, in North Tonawanda, N.Y. He later attended WWCC for four years in Rock Springs, Wyo.

He is a U.S. Arny Veteran, serving his country from 1961 to 1967.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and working with his horses.

John retired from Solvay Minerals of Green River, Wyo.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce of Veteran; his son, John Lansberry III of Cheyenne, Wyo.; his brother, Glenn (Sandy) Lansberry of Green River; his grandson, Kevin Lansberry of Green River; his sister, Marilyn Luzier of Clearfield, and his many aunts, uncles nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Phoebe Snyder of Rogers, Ark., and Ruth Rauch of Clearfield, and several nephews.

Colyer Funeral home in Torrington, Wyo., is in charge of arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.