The Fence Post obituary: John Alan Johnson
January 11, 2019
John Alan Johnson, 91
March 14, 1927 – Jan. 5, 2019
Fort Morgan, Colo.
John Alan Johnson, 91, lifelong area resident, died Jan. 5, 2019, at his home north of Fort Morgan.
He was born March 14, 1927, in Brush, Colo., to Charles and Florence (Blanchard) Johnson.
John was a member of the local Moose and Elk's Lodges, and was a Commander of the VFW.
He enjoyed playing cards, going to dances and farming. He loved his family and they were very important to him.
Survivors include his children, Peggy Florian (Glen) of Fort Morgan, Wesley Johnson (Marcia) of Fort Morgan, and Lynelle Camp (Lewis) of Weldona, one sister, Edna Bolinger of Brush; grandchildren, Michael Florian of Evans, Colo., Corrie Whitley (Pete) of Wilmington, N.C., Vern Johnson (Allison) of New Raymer, Colo., John Johnson (Emily) of Fort Morgan, Tony Mercer (Tanci) of Weton, Ariz., Ryan Mercer (Lisa) of Phoenix, Ariz.; his Godson, Brian Holzworth of Fort Collins; a special mention, Wayne Thomas of Greeley, Colo.; 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his grandson, Jay Waldron, brothers, Carl and Paul Johnson, sisters, Alta White, Ruby Fink, and Ruth Gugelman, and his parents.
Funeral services were held on Jan. 11, 2019, at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment followed in the Prairie View Cemetery, Stoneham, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorials donations to Gary Sinise Foundation for Wounded Warrior Project or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
