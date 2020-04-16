The Fence Post obituary: John Allen Meier

John Allen Meier, 84

Sept. 27, 1936 – March 29, 2020

Keenesburg, Colo.

John Allen Meier “Big John/Papa John” was born on Sept. 27, 1936, to John Albert Meier and Josephine Schreibvogel in Scott City, Kan. The family moved to Keenesburg, Colo. when John was 5 years old.

Support Local Journalism Donate



He attended Keenesburg Elementary and graduated from Keenesburg High School in 1955. He was very athletic and played football and basketball as a “Skipper.”

He married Emma Dechant in 1957 and to this union had four children: Johnny Dean, Alice Darlene, Brenda Sue and Sheryl Kay.

He held many jobs in his lifetime and was best known as being a jack of all trades. He was a meat cutter, town of Keenesburg maintenance supervisor and worked for several local farmers and construction companies.

His hobbies included working with wrought iron and was an accomplished woodworker. His most prestigious work can be found on the walls of the American Legion in Keenesburg. He made many of the flag boxes that hold the flags of the local veterans in that area. He was a retired southeast Weld County Fair Board member where he was an instrumental part in starting up the annual fair BBQ.

John was very well known and loved by the community. He had so many friends that he loved very much. In 2017, he and his wife Emma were extremely honored when the town of Keenesburg dedicated a park in their name.

He is survived by his wife, Emma; son, Johnny Meier of Greeley, Colo.; daughters, Alice (Steve) Linnebur of Byers, Colo., Brenda (Faron) Swarts from Hudson Colo.; son-in-law, Mike Kramer from Hudson, Colo.; also, eight grandchildren, Lanay (Greg) Meyer, Stephanie (Shane) Edwards, Stephen (Lindsey) Linnebur, Jason (Jennifer) Swarts, Shanna (Jarod) Kanmore, Amanda Meier (Randy), Elizabeth McIntosh (Isaac), Jordan Kramer; and 11-great grandchildren, whom he all loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Roberts; brothers-in-law, Pete James and Gene Roberts; and his very special daughter, Sheryl Kramer.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and it is safe for all his family and friends to gather to celebrate this wonderful man.