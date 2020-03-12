The Fence Post obituary: John Duane Loose

John Duane Loose, 67

Oct. 9, 1952 – March 3, 2020

Fort Morgan, Colo.

John Duane Loose, 67, lifelong Fort Morgan, Colo., resident, died March 3, 2020, at the UC Health Hospital in Aurora. He was born Oct. 9, 1952, in Fort Morgan to Dave and Freda (Foos) Loose.

He and his wife Charlie Carter have been together for over 35 years. They were married on Aug. 8, 2008.

John was an avid cowboy, and in his earlier years, rode bulls, broncs and enjoyed team roping. He loved the outdoors and his horses, and was always ready to help someone with whatever they might need. He worked for Western Sugar, various feedlots, and was a lineman for REA until a bad accident slowed him way down.

Survivors include his wife Charlie Carter of Fort Morgan, sister, Glory Garner of Brush, Colo., brother, Larry Loose (Denise) of Dix, Neb., and sister Becky Yearous (Jim) of Potter, Neb., bonus daughter, Shilo Kirk (Chad) of Fort Morgan, bonus granddaughters, Angeleana Rodriguez (Charlie) of Jackson, N.C., and Alexis Bristow of Brush, and bonus grandson, David McDonald of Fort Morgan, four nephews, and his friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Dave and Freda Loose.

Memorial Services were held on May 15, 2020, at the Country Steakout Restaurant in Fort Morgan.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to Alzheimer’s Research.