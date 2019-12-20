The Fence Post obituary: John Edward Stieb

John Edward Stieb, 90

Nov. 28, 1928 – Oct. 31, 2019

Sterling, Colo.

John Edward Stieb, 90, of Sterling, Colo., passed away after a short illness on Oct. 31, 2019, in Brush, Colo. The funeral Mass was held on Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Sterling. Inurnment followed at Riverside Cemetery.

John was born Nov. 28, 1928, in Iliff, Colo., to Jacob and Apolonia Stieb. He attended Padroni and Iliff Schools and was an Iliff High School graduate and was a letterman and captain of his high school basketball team. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and was a life-long farmer and cattleman in Logan County.

John married Anne E. Meier on Aug. 19, 1954, (deceased 1985) and they raised three children. He was a member of the Sterling Elks Lodge, the Iliff Men’s Club, a long-time member of the Chimney Canyons Grazing Association and served on the Prewitt Operating Committee. He was a top-10 sugar beet grower and made an Honor Flight to the Washington D.C. War Memorials in 2016 with his brother Jake. He lived for his weekly pinochle games with his brothers and friends in Proctor. He enjoyed volunteering at the Tourist Center and visiting with all who traveled through. He was a long-time member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Iliff and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Sterling.

John Married Grace Hilling in 1987 (deceased 2015) and in 2016 he married Janice Bellendir.

John is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Cindy Stieb-Schell, son Jerome Stieb (Pam), son John, Jr. (Mary), sisters Anna Brehm and Regina (Vince) Lechman, brothers Jacob Jr. (Joanne), George, Basil (MargaretAnn), sister-in-law Virginia Stieb-Yahn, and Leo (Dorothy). John had eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by wife Anne Stieb, wife Grace Hilling-Stieb, brother Robert, sister-in-law Barbara Stieb and granddaughter Kristina Schell.

Above all, John loved his family. With each difficult loss his family grew threefold. He loved each and every one as his own.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Plains c/o Tennant Funeral Home, 330 S. 2nd Street, Sterling, CO 80751.