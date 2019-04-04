The Fence Post obituary: John Ivy ‘Buddy’ Creech Jr.

John Ivy 'Buddy' Creech Jr., 77

May 18, 1941 – March 30, 2019

La Junta, Colo.

John Ivy "Buddy" Creech, Jr., born May 18, 1941, in Cañon City, Colo., won his final race on his home turf in La Junta, Colo., on March 30, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pauline of the home; daughter, Dawn DeAnn Makoski of Stevenville, Mont.; sons, Denny Wayne (Lynn) Creech and Lenny Wade Creech both of Lincoln, Mont.; Charlie Ward (Rosa) Creech of Florida; stepdaughter, Theresa Willey of La Junta; heart-adopted daughter, Kathy Spurrier-Parrish of Walsenburg, Colo.; grandchildren, John (Heather) and Jordan (Lance) all of Great Falls, Mont.; Colton of Swink, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Ryan and Scarlett; sisters, Darla Kettering, Aurelia (Dale) Simshauser, Sherry (Terry Daniel) Creech, and Terry (Dan) Brunt; numerous nieces, nephews, and loads of loving friends far and wide. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ivy, Sr. and Jessie (Worely) Creech and his older brother Donald Ray.

In his 77 years, Buddy was a cowboy, rode saddle broncs, re-roofed houses, was a union welder and had other jobs. However, the daily activity he enjoyed the most was anything to do with his thoroughbred race horses. Whether it was breeding them, training them or racing them, Buddy was in heaven on Earth whenever he was with them. He sent his last horse off three days before his own departure. There were many aspects of the life he chose that gave him much joy. It wasn't unusual to find him walking amongst his mares and new foals carefully studying their miraculous design and beauty. Buddy loved all things in nature and always found his peace there among God's creation. He so loved his canine companions too and we can only imagine his joy as he was greeted in heaven by, among others, his Border Collie Bandit and his beloved little Chihuahua Dixie. There was never a disparaging word come from his mouth about another; he always helped those in need, and his heart was tender towards children, making them feel important, loved, wanted and safe. This world lost an imperfect man, but by God's mercy and grace heaven gained a wonderful man made perfect through Christ, and Buddy Creech our much loved friend, received that reward as promised.

A Celebration of Buddy's life was held on April 5, 2019 at the La Junta Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buddy's honor to The Arkansas Valley Hospice, PO Box 408, La Junta, CO 81050 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 direct or through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.PeacockFH.com.