The Fence Post obituary: John Larry Barrett

John Larry Barrett, 76

Dec. 14, 1944 – June 13, 2020

Greeley, Colo.

John Larry Barrett, of Greeley, Colo., passed away June 13, 2020. Johnny was born Dec. 14, 1944, in Platteville, Colo., to Kenneth and Thelma (West) Barrett.

Johnny was the “real deal” kind of cowboy. He grew up in this community and farming was a way of life. He played multiple sports in high school and was quite the athlete. He joined the Air Force in 1985. He was an extremely hard worker but he was also very kind and giving. He was a simple man but knew how to live, as he lived life to the fullest. Johnny loved the rodeo, he broke horses and rode saddle bronc and bareback. He played the banjo and loved music.

Johnny is survived by his sister, Shirley Dillon, brother, Ronnie (Carol) Barrett, niece, Vicky (Elbert) Monroe, nephew, John (Julie) Dillon, great nephews, Will Dillon, Mike Rush, Joshua Monroe, Jeremie Billings and Jessie (Abi) Monroe and great nieces, Shay Rush and Melody Billings. As well as great-great nephews Matthew Monroe, Landon Rush, Kennie Billings, Willy Billings and a great-great niece, Hannah Monroe.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Thelma, sister, Barb Barrett and brother, Jerry Barrett, brother-in-law, Matt Dillon and an infant brother Kenneth Barrett.

