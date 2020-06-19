The Fence Post obituary: John Larry Barrett
John Larry Barrett, 76
Dec. 14, 1944 – June 13, 2020
Greeley, Colo.
John Larry Barrett, of Greeley, Colo., passed away June 13, 2020. Johnny was born Dec. 14, 1944, in Platteville, Colo., to Kenneth and Thelma (West) Barrett.
Support Local Journalism
Johnny was the “real deal” kind of cowboy. He grew up in this community and farming was a way of life. He played multiple sports in high school and was quite the athlete. He joined the Air Force in 1985. He was an extremely hard worker but he was also very kind and giving. He was a simple man but knew how to live, as he lived life to the fullest. Johnny loved the rodeo, he broke horses and rode saddle bronc and bareback. He played the banjo and loved music.
Johnny is survived by his sister, Shirley Dillon, brother, Ronnie (Carol) Barrett, niece, Vicky (Elbert) Monroe, nephew, John (Julie) Dillon, great nephews, Will Dillon, Mike Rush, Joshua Monroe, Jeremie Billings and Jessie (Abi) Monroe and great nieces, Shay Rush and Melody Billings. As well as great-great nephews Matthew Monroe, Landon Rush, Kennie Billings, Willy Billings and a great-great niece, Hannah Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Thelma, sister, Barb Barrett and brother, Jerry Barrett, brother-in-law, Matt Dillon and an infant brother Kenneth Barrett.
Please visit http://www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User