The Fence Post obituary: John Lowell Goemmer

John Lowell Goemmer

Nov. 7, 1939 – Dec. 24, 2017

Wittman, Ariz.

John Lowell Goemmer passed away in Wittmann on Christmas evening, 2017 with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. He was born on Nov. 7, 1939, in Pueblo, Colo., to John O. Goemmer and Rosa Vernon Goemmer. He grew up in La Veta, Colo., as the fourth generation on the Goemmer family ranch homesteaded in 1899 by his great-grandparents. Following graduation from La Veta High School, he attended Colorado State University and graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in animal science. During college, he competed on the college rodeo team in bull riding and bareback riding and was a two-time qualifier for the College National Finals Rodeo. One of his highlights in college was being elected as the manager of the Skyline Stampede Rodeo. It is through college rodeo, he met Karen Reynolds, a Wyoming ranch girl competing in barrel racing and goat tying while attending school at the University of Arizona. Lowell and Karen were married on Oct. 28, 1961, in Douglas, Wyo.

Lowell and Karen ranched and ran cattle in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Nebraska and New Mexico. Throughout his life, he was actively involved in the cattle industry serving on the board of directors for the Texas Longhorn Association and as representative for the National Cattleman's Association. He was also instrumental in establishing the prestigious Colorado National Longhorn Sale. Lowell was very active in the community and was a past master of the La Veta Masons Lodge and received his 50-year pin in 2014.

He loved all things cowboy and would help anyone to become a better hand. Lowell and Karen were heavily involved in numerous rodeo associations including youth, high school, working ranch and the senior pro. Even after suffering a stroke in March of 2013, Lowell was back to riding and roping on the ranch and at rodeos by that summer. He was a gold card member of the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association and the Arizona Cowpunchers Reunion Association. One of his greatest joys in life was keeping his five grandkids mounted on rodeo horses that he had ridden or raised and loved watching them compete and win at rodeos from the east coast to the west. Lowell will always be known for telling stories of all the wrecks he was in or witnessed while ranching and rodeoing

He was preceded in death by his parents, John O. Goemmer and Rosa Vernon Goemmer.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Karen Goemmer of Willard, N.M.; and his sons, Shawn Goemmer (Mindy) of Battle Mountain, Nev., and Shane Goemmer (Sherri) of Amissville, Va.

Lowell had five grandchildren, Dally and Riata Goemmer of Battle Mountain and Fallon, Kade and Makenna Goemmer of Amissville. He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce (Jim) Smith and Renee (Bill) Wachob of Gordon, Neb., and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 10, 2018, at the La Veta Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation cowboy crisis and scholarship fund, 408 S W 7th Amarillo, TX 79101 or the Arizona Cowpuncher's Crisis Fund, PO Box 277, Humboldt, AZ 86329.