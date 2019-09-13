The Fence Post obituary: John Pius Killough

John Pius Killough, 92

Dec. 26, 1926 – Sept. 4, 2019

Brush, Colo.

John Pius Killough, 92, life resident of Morgan County, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 26, 1926, on the family farm south of Brush, Colo., to Charles and Edith Killough.

John attended Woodrow High School but left before graduating as he volunteered to help work on military aircraft in California during WW II. Following the end of WW II, John came back to Morgan County to work on the family farm.

In 1957, John married Marie Thompson in Brush. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Brush. He loved working on his farm. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing.

Survivors include his wife, Marie; four children, Mike (Michelle), James, Wanda Laso, and Juanita Warffeli, all of Brush; his eight grandchildren, Levi Killough, Heather Killough, Faith Johnson, Max Warffeli, Madison Burghardt, Trisha Meria, Regina Castillo, and Valentino Benevitas; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one infant son, Daniel; his son-in-law, Ben Laso; his sister Juanita Urbach, and his parents.

Funeral services were held on Sept. 10, 2019, at the New Hope Community Church, 507 Ray Street in Brush. Interment followed in the Brush Memorial Cemetery.