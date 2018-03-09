The Fence Post obituary; JOHN R. PEXTON

JOHN R. PEXTON, 92

SEPT. 27, 1925 – DEC. 25, 2017

DOUGLAS, WYO.

John R. Pexton, 92, passed away Dec. 25, 2017 at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1925 in Douglas to Lisle and Lucille Scott Pexton.

He attended schools in Douglas, Glendo, and rural Converse County graduating from Converse County High School in 1943.

He enlisted in the U. S. Army Air Corps and was assigned to the B-29 Flying Fortress, the "Lucky Leven" as a right gunner. He flew 35 missions over Japan earning the Distinguished Flying Cross among other commendations.

John attended the University of Wyoming. In 1946, he became a 4-H leader and led and coached for over 25 years.

On Oct. 2, 1948, he married Noramae Philbrick; they became the parents of four boys and one girl. Noramae passed away July 9, 1972.

In 1949, John purchased a portion of his father's ranch; purchases of the southern and northern parts were made in the 1950's and 1960's respectively.

He married Catherine "Kati" Larkin in Douglas on Sept. 13, 1974.

John was elected Converse County Commissioner in 1978 and served until 1995.

In the l980's he was instrumental in getting the county family history book "Pages from Converse County's Past" published. He started Saddleback Appraisals in 1986; and in 1988, he began schooling to become a Wyoming Certified General Real Estate Appraiser ­— a business he retired from at the age of 89. He wrote a weekly column "The View from Pex's Pasture" for "The Douglas Budget".

Life for John was filled with fun, happiness, laughter, good health, meeting interesting people, working for himself, a positive attitude, good food, travel; books, history, love, peace and contentment.

Pexton was past president or chairman of Wyoming County Commissioners Association, Wyoming Pioneer Association (three terms), Converse County Board of Commissioners (16 years), Converse County and LaBonte Farm Bureaus, Converse County Library Foundation, Converse County Historical Society, Converse County 4-H Council (2 terms), Literary Volunteers of Douglas, Douglas Chapter of Toastmasters and Converse County School District 19,

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Catherine "Kati" Pexton; his sons, Frank (Rita Redig) and Tim (Dawn) of Douglas; Mike (Marlene) of Torrington, Wyo.; and Jeff (Marty) of Kremmling, Colo.; his daughter, Melanie Schroeder (Jack Meredith) of Douglas; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jacque) of Douglas; sister Joan Woodin Harmon (Van) of Casper, Wyo,; cousin Frances Coil Dyer of Crawford, Neb,; many nieces, nephews and distant cousins.

Funeral services were held Jan. 12, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church. Burial was in Douglas Park Cemetery.

The family would appreciate memorials to the Wyoming Pioneer Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 911, Douglas, WY 82633.