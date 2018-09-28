The Fence Post obituary: John Willard

John Willard, 61

Dec. 19, 1956 – Sept. 13, 2018

Fort Lupton, Colo.

John "Brian" Willard, 61, passed away Sept. 13, 2018, at his home in Fort Lupton. Brian was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Denver to Beverly (Vincent) and John Willard. Brian was married to Dana (Wenzinger) on May 2, 1987, in Brighton, Colo.

Brian graduated in 1975 from Brighton High School and then attended the University of Northern Colorado for 2 1/2 years. Brian was a lifetime resident of Brighton and Fort Lupton. He worked for United Airlines for the last 27 years, most recently worked as a tool room utility specialist. He helped his dad operate John's Meats alongside his family until it closed in 2001. He sat on the board of Vincent Property Inc, and was the president of the Brighton Lateral Ditch Company. In addition to his full-time job, Brian and Dana own a 62-acre farm in Fort Lupton which Brian has maintained for the last 18 years.

Brian was very tech savvy and enjoyed implementing technology into the businesses he operated. He was a hard worker and a "handy man" at heart. Many thought Brian should have been an attorney, he enjoyed deciphering all legal contracts. He loved his family vacations and enjoyed planning them. Brian was a father figure to many and loved helping with his extended family: he was the teacher of the family. Everyone enjoyed his sense of humor. Brian loved hunting on the Jolley Ranch located in New Castle, Colo., and enjoyed dancing to both country western and disco music.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Willard of Fort Lupton,; daughter, Cortni (Casey) Kramer of Austin, Texas; son, Chance Willard of Brighton; and a brother Kevin (Heather) Willard of Brighton; nieces and nephews, Megan Arfsten, Mark Willard, Kylee (Mike) Deniz, Justin Arfsten, Katelyn (Colby) Reuter, Lane Willard and Seth Willard.

He is preceded in death by both parents, his brother, Robin, in 1995 and his sister, Valerie, in 2017.

Memorial services were held Sept. 21, 2018, at at Brighton United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.