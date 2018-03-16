The Fence Post obituary: Johnnie F. Pratt

Johnnie F. Pratt, 81

June 6, 1936 – Dec. 31, 2017

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Johnnie F. Pratt, 81, of Fort Morgan, died peacefully on Dec. 31, at UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Johnnie was born in Hoxie, Kan., to Sylvia (White) Pratt and John F. Pratt. He was an only child.

He attended school in Hoxie, and then continued his education at Fort Hays State. John had a variety of careers that included working for the USDA and insurance sales, but ranching and farming were his true vocations. He especially enjoyed the aspects of farming and ranching that allowed him to spend time with all of the friends he made through his different businesses.

John also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family outside of business. He was a Broncos fan, and he couldn't drive by a garage sale or a flea market without stopping. He also liked lunches and coffee at the Drover in Brush, Colo., and had many good times playing cards with his family during holidays.

The family held a celebration of his life on March 10 at the High Plains Livestock Exchange (aka Brush Sale Barn) in Brush.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Heart Association.