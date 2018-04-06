The Fence Post obituary: Jonathan Fritz Schwarz

Jonathan Fritz Schwarz, 88

Dec. 12, 1929 – March 4, 2018

Loveland, Colo.

Jonathan Fritz Schwarz, 88, went to be with his Lord on March 4, 2018. He was the second oldest of six children, born on Dec. 12, 1929, in Sutton, Neb., to Fritz and Clara (Griess) Schwarz. The family moved to Loveland, Colo., in 1945, and he graduated from Loveland High School in 1947. In 1951, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged when his father suffered a farming accident.

On March 15, 1953, Jonathan was united in marriage to Mary Dell Young in Loveland. He was a farmer and also worked in the winter as a supervisor at the Great Western Sugar Factory until 1960. Jonathan continued farming until he semi-retired in 1995, selling his farming operation to his two sons, but continuing to work with them.

Farming truly was his passion. He raised corn, wheat and barley for Coors. Jonathan received the Coors Grower of the Year award in 1981. He was always interested in what was happening on the farm, even when he had to move to North Shore Health Care Facility in December 2016.

Jonathan was a charter member of Loveland Protestant Reformed Church, serving as a deacon for 15 years and faithfully attending worship services and Bible study. He enjoyed listening to old gospel music, especially quartets. His favorite team was the Colorado Rockies, and he rarely missed watching them play.

He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of nearly 65 years; daughter, Joanna (Tom Vatrano) Straayer; sons, Marvin (Esther) Schwarz, and Ray (Joy) Schwarz all of Loveland; nine grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Talitha Dotson, Virginia (Max) Moore, brother Don (Lynette) Schwarz, all of Loveland, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by sisters, Leota Weitzel and Viola Campbell and son-in-law, Marty Straayer.

The funeral service was held on March 8 at Loveland Protestant Reformed Church, with Rev. Steven Key officiating. A graveside service followed at Loveland Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Loveland Protestant Reformed Church in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 North Lincoln Ave., Loveland, Colo.