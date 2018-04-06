The Fence Post obituary: Joseph B. Masters

Joseph B. Masters, 84

Jan. 8, 1934 – March 14, 2018

Lafayette, Colo.

Joseph B. Masters passed away March 14, 2018, at his home in Lafayette. He was 84 years old.

Joseph was born on Jan. 8, 1934 in Denver to Joseph Robert and Hazel (Hunt) Masters.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. On June 27, 1955, he married Ella Ashford in Raton, N.M. Together they moved to Lafayette in 1961.

Joe was a master carpenter in commercial construction before he retired in 2004.

He was of the Catholic faith and belonged to the PRCA, American Quarter Horse Association and the Carpenter's Union. Joe loved his horses, rodeo and training winning race horses. Joe was well known for his great bull dogging teams and traveled to many rodeos hazing for his son Kelly and other cowboys after he quit bulldogging himself. In his younger days, he was a member of the Brighton FFA, Golden Glove boxer, Cub Scouts, Color Guard bugler, and was a member of a square dancing team, just to name of few of his activities. Later in life, Joe loved to watch his grandkids rodeo and play sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ella; his sons, Bine (Marilyn) Masters, Clay (Satawa) Masters and Kelly (Myra) Masters; his daughter, Joella (Lynn) Opatril; his brother, Herbert Master; his sisters, Joan Frick and Laura Corter; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held March 24, 2018 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont, Colo. Cremation was entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brighton FFA in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.