The Fence Post obituary: Joseph LaVerne Davis

Joseph LaVerne Davis, 83

July 15, 1935 – Aug. 11, 2018

Platteville, Colo.

Joseph LaVerne "Vern" Davis was born July 15, 1935, in Brighton, Colo., to Joe and Marcella (Urban) Davis. He died Aug. 11, 2018, at his home in Platteville.

Vern grew up in the Platteville area and graduated from Platteville High School in 1953. After graduation, he drove trucks over the road and milk trucks locally. In 1962, Vern began farming and ranching in Platteville with his father and brother, doing business as "Joe Davis and Sons."

Vern married Mary 'Margaret" Love March 23, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in LaVerne, Okla. Margaret's grandfather, Rev. S.T. Love officiated the ceremony. Margaret died in November 2005.

Farming and ranching was not only a livelihood for Vern, it was his passion. Growing corn, potatoes, hay, beans and beets (earning Great Western Top 10 Sugar Producers several years) and increasing their cattle herd from 10 pair to 600 pair.

Vern was a member of the Fort Vasquez Saddle Club. He loved horse riding and was a competitive roper, winning several trophies and a belt buckle. Vern also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, snowmobiling and camping on the ranch near Wellington. He was also excelled in baseball, winning him a tryout with the Denver Bears.

Vern is survived by his daughters, Jolene Davis of Fort Collins, Julie Heil (Jerry) and June Olsen (Roger) both of Platteville: nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and dear companion, Judy Bradfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Jennifer Davis, two brothers, Robert and Wayne Davis and sister, Norma Brooks.

A celebration of Vern's life was held Aug. 17, 2018 at the First Methodist Church, 316 Elizabeth Ave., Platteville, Colo.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Platteville Fire Department, Platteville Library or Platteville Museum in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

