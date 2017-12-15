The Fence Post obituary: Juanita Elaine Peters

Juanita Elaine Peters, 69

March 30, 1948 – Dec. 6, 2017

Kersey, Colo.

Juanita "Nita" Elaine Peters, 69, of Kersey, passed away Dec. 6, 2017, at her home.

She was born March 30, 1948, in Greeley, Colo., to Henry and Elma (Dumler) Ley.

Nita married Allen Alfred Peters Feb. 11, 1964, in Greeley. She lived in the Kersey area all her married life. She was a hairdresser and helped her husband farm. She loved animals, especially raising her donkeys and cats. Nita was very particular and was neat and tidy with her home and yard. She enjoyed oil painting, feeding birds and supporting animal shelters. She was caretaker for her husband Allen for 16 years.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Allen "Pete" Peters and his fiancé, Christi Sue Thompson; siblings, Henry (Barb) Ley, Dorothy (Gary) Campbell, Fred (Carol) Ley, Kathy (Bob) Dilka; sister-in-law, Connie Ley and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Larry (Vicky) Ley and Donald Ley.

A Life Celebration Service was held on Dec. 11, 2017, at Adamson with a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the "Accent Hospice" or "Longhopes Donkey Shelter" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634.

Friends may leave condolences for the family at adamsoncares.com.