The Fence Post Obituary: Juanita Jeas Sussex

Juanita Jeas Sussex, 87

Aug. 20, 1930 – Dec. 17, 2017

La Grange, Wyo.

Juanita "Neats" Jean Sussex, 87, died Dec. 17, 2017, with her husband by her side. Neats was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Cheyenne, Wyo., the daughter of Chester and Mary (Rousely) Spady. She attended school in Nederland, Colo., graduating valedictorian in 1948. She rode horses for the VV ranch in Nederland. The ranch raised cattle and Arabian horses. Every Sunday during the summer a horse show was put on. She rode in the show all through junior high and high school earning $100 for the season. She used this money to buy her school clothes.

She met her husband, John, her senior year. He came to the ranch to work after serving in the Army. They were married Nov. 14, 1948. They worked on ranches in Colorado and Montana, eventually settling on Bear Creek, working for the Jensen/Heckman ranch.

After the Jensen/Heckman ranch sold they later retired to their own place, working a few years at Torrington Livestock. They lived a total of 63 years on Bear Creek, where her husband is still residing. In 2016, the couple was inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. She enjoyed her horses, goats, chickens, cats and dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John; sons Tim, (Sharon) of Bear Creek and Mike (Michele) of Torrington, Wyo.; grandchildren, Dawn Sussex of Keenesburg, Colo., Danielle (Scott) Sauer of Byers, Colo., Tansey (Chris) Raga of Cheyenne, Mac (Celsie) Sussex of Hawk Springs, Wyo., Austin Sussex of Cheyenne, Whitney (Tom) Vasquez of Pine Bluffs, Wyo.; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter.

A memorial service was held Dec. 27, 2017, at the Bear Creek Church with the Rev. Richard Gilbert officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be given to the Bear Creek Women's Club or the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to http://www.colyerfuneralhome.com.