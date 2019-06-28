The Fence Post obituary: Judith Ann “Judy” (Raven) May

Judith Ann “Judy” (Raven) May, 79

Nov. 11, 1939 – June 21, 2019

Purcell, Colo.

Judith Ann “Judy” (Raven) May, 79, of rural Purcell, Colo., passed away on June 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1939, in Greeley, Colo., to Harry and Faye (Reed) Raven.

Judy graduated from Ault High School and later she earned her teaching degree from Colorado A&M, now Colorado State University. She married Merle May in 1979.

She ranched at Purcell for most of her life except for her time teaching at Kersey High School. She was a longtime member of the American Quarter Horse Association, the Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association and the Crow Valley Grazing Association.

Survivors include her son and his fiancé, Randy Strain and Becky Iverson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Faye Raven; her husband, Merle May and a sister, Beverly Raven.

A celebration of life will be held at the family ranch from 2–5 p.m., on July 20, 2019. For those planning to attend, please call (970) 371-2382.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Wild Animal Sanctuary or to the Weld Humane Society. They can be sent in care of Moser Funeral Service, 3501 S. 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620.

An online obituary and guest book are at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com.