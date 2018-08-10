The Fence Post obituary: Judith Harroun

Judith Harroun, 96

June 14, 1921 – April 8, 2018

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Judith Harroun, 96, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Longmont, Colo., passed away on April 8, 2018, in Colorado Springs.

Judith was born on June 14, 1921, in Longmont, to Roy and Gertie (Fredstrom) Garner. She was a descendent of the Fredstrom family who were early pioneers in the Hygiene/Longmont area. They were very involved in the Ryssby Church, an early Swedish settlement church west of Longmont.

She graduated from Longmont High School. On Oct. 29, 1944, Judith married Herman Harroun in Rinn, Colo., A union of 61 years.

Judith was a devout mother, homemaker and a farm wife while they farmed in the Boulder County area until 1957. At that time, they moved to Boulder, Colo., and Herman became a commercial building contractor. Judith and the children followed Herman to wherever he had building projects going on. Besides Boulder, this led them to Denver, along the front range and Vail, Colo., where Herman was one of the early builders. Following Herman's retirement in 1984, they moved back to Longmont where they lived until Herman passed away in 2005. She then moved to Colorado Springs to be near her daughter.

Mrs. Harroun was a Boulder County 4-H leader for 10 years and active in the Valmont Community Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the ladies group.

Judith enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was an active supporter of First Visitor, a group directed by her daughter Linda, who visits families with new babies. Using her sewing and quilting talents, Judith made over 100 flannel baby blankets for First Visitor to give to the families.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one brother Phillip Garner.

Judith is survived by two sons, Michael R. Harroun of Bushnell, Neb., and Steven D. Harroun DVM of Rice, Wash., two daughters, Linda B. Harroun MSW of Colorado Springs and Laurel Harroun LCSW of Portland, Ore., and their spouses, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside inurnment service was held April 28, 2018, at Foothills Gardens of Memory in Longmont. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to First Visitor and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.