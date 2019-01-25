The Fence Post obituary: Judy Rae Tilghman

Judy Rae Tilghman, 72

April 19, 1946 – Jan. 18, 2019

Tabernash, Colo.

Judy Rae Tilghman, 72, of Tabernash Colo., passed away on Jan. 18, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born in Sterling, Colo., on April 19, 1946. She grew up in Peetz Colo., and graduated from the Peetz High School in 1964. She then went on to attend beauty school and earned a degree as a beautician going on to practice cosmetology for many years. In 1967, Judy Sperry married Glenn Tilghman of Sidney, Neb. In 1970, Judy, Glenn and their new son Glennie moved from Sidney to Winter Park, Colo. After several years at home with their son Glennie and younger son Will, Judy joined her husband Glenn working at the YMCA of the Rockies. Here she had a distinguished career in management for over 35 years. Judy and Glenn then built a home in the area to retire to and be close to their two beloved grandchildren, Heath and Scarlett Tilghman.

Judy will be most remembered for her smile, laugh, green thumb and her generous heart. She was an always loving sibling, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all.

Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Glenn D. Tilghman, her sons Glenn S. Tilghman, 48, and Will Tilghman, 47, her daughter-in-law Athena Tilghman, her grandchildren Heath, 12, and Scarlett, 10, and her remaining siblings Betty Erickson, Bernice Beam, Roy Sperry, Everett Sperry, Keith Sperry, Kathy Collins, Jim Sperry and Donnie Sperry. Judy was proceeded in death by her parents Arnold and Mary Sperry and siblings Larry Sperry, Jessie Sperry, Pauline Cronk, Archie Sperry and Elmer Sperry.

A private grave side service was held in Sydney Neb., on Jan. 25, A public memorial will be held at the Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash, Colo., on Saturday Feb. 2 at 1 p.m., reception to follow memorial at the YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch. ❖